Denton County LOSS Team transforms grief into hope

Jorden Clifton would gladly snap her fingers this instant if it meant she could see her older brother, Austen, one more time. It was five years ago this August that Austen shockingly took his own life, and Jorden — now the same age her brother was when he passed — often struggles with the fact that she and the rest of her family couldn’t see the warning signs.

“I remember that I was getting my Masters in counseling that same year, but I never took my test. I thought, ‘How can I expect to help someone else if I couldn’t see what my brother was going through?’” she said. “I was swayed away from all of it for a long time.”

She added, “Suicide is a hard topic to discuss, but we need to be discussing it more.”

Fast forward to today, and Clifton is honoring her brother’s memory and living her passion for helping people as the full-time coordinator for the Denton County LOSS team. LOSS stands for Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors. It is a non-profit program created as a service of Denton County MHMR and in participation with the Denton County Medical Examiner’s office to work directly with individuals traumatized by a loved one’s sudden suicide. Their outreach services include going in person to the scenes of suicides to support and guide families as they grieve and process what happened. They also conduct regular visits and calls in the days, weeks, months, and up to a year after a loved one’s death — including phone calls and delayed visits on holidays and important anniversaries.

Suicide rates are high in the United States — there were 123 in Denton County last year and 83 so far this year. Research also shows that survivors (family members, friends, etc.) are two to 10 times more likely to die by suicide themselves or have another suicide occur in their family. The LOSS team’s goal is to prevent this vicious cycle from occurring.

Their volunteer team is led by qualified mental health professionals and seasoned and trained suicide survivors who know what it’s like to be in this devastating position. A few resources they offer are books, crisis hotlines, and access to other organizations, counseling, and support groups. They partnered with Touched By Suicide to lead support groups for suicide survivors in Argyle, Flower Mound, and Southlake.

Clifton is the only full-time employee at LOSS. She admits she didn’t have access to a LOSS team after Austen’s suicide and insists it would have made a difference in the grieving process.

“LOSS is a well-known program, but with over 250 counties in Texas, there are only seven LOSS teams. That means there are so many people out there who aren’t getting the compassionate support, guidance, and resources they need in those moments,” Clifton said. She pointed to the fact that September is Suicide Prevention Month, yet it is still one of the more common months for suicides. “We provide our services completely free to whoever needs it, and we are one of the few in North Texas that do on-scene visits to be with the families. Our volunteers are always on call, and we do all we can to be there when someone needs us.”

The only problem right now is finding unique ways to get the word out about how essential their services are, Clifton said. LOSS isn’t federally or state-funded, which means it relies on grants, donations, and willing volunteers to keep its mission alive.

“There are opportunities for other counties to have LOSS teams, but starting up is the hardest part,” Clifton said. “The need exists, and we must be there in those moments to absorb all the emotions and help. There’s nothing we can say or do to help them feel better, but we can walk alongside them and ensure that they aren’t alone.”

To learn more about Denton County LOSS, including ways to donate and volunteer, visit dentoncountylossteam.org. Their 24-7 non-crisis hotline at (940) 205-6706 is also available for suicide survivors who need support and guidance. If you or a family member is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255 or 988.