Nancy E. Bronson passed peacefully Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the age of 91. Preceded in death by her husband, William, father, Porter, and her mother, Lura. Cherished wife of 65 years to William. Loving mother of Bill Jr. (Mary), Julia, Beverly (Steven), Janet (Nick), David and Nancy. Grandmother of Daniel (Michelle), Elizabeth (Tyler), Austin (Meagan), Tyler (Monica), Alexandra (Jeff), Rebecca (Lee), Jessica (Joel), Michael, Jennifer and Parker. Great Grandmother of Julia, Harry, Claire, Caroline, Hannah, Andrew, Harper, Steven, Kendall, Kaylee and Kimber. Nancy will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved to travel, garden, cook, read, and sing in the church choir, but nothing was more important to her than her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, or the American Cancer Society. Services will be held on Thursday, November 9, 11 a.m., at Trinity Presbyterian Church of Flower Mound in their Bethel Chapel, 5500 Morriss Road, Flower Mound, TX 75028.