High School Football Scoreboard

Marcus 46, Plano West 14

Marcus had little trouble with Plano West on Friday night, keeping them out of the end zone in the first half.

Dane Parlin hit Karic Grennan on a 51-yard touchdown pass to give Marcus a 7-0 lead less that four minutes into the first quarter.

Colton Nussmeier then hit Grennan on a 32-yard pass, and Parlin followed that up with a 24-yard pass to Rhett Garza to give the Marauders a 20-0 first quarter lead.

In the second, Owen Gall kicked back-to-back field goals of 35 yards and 24 yards respectively, and Nussmeier hit Nick Peters on a 17-yard touchdown pass to make it 32-0 Marcus heading into the break.

In the third quarter, Marcus picked up right where it left off when Parlin hit Charlie Bergeson on a 23-yard touchdown pass to give the Marauders a 39-0 lead.

West finally got on the board, but Marcus answered on a 4-yard run from Ben Perlmutter to make it 46-7.

Plano West scored again to make it 46-14 Marcus.

The Marauders (3-4, 3-1) will host Lewisville at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Lewisville 42, Plano 10

Lewisville cruised on Friday night, defeating Plano on Homecoming weekend.

The Fighting Farmers trailed 3-0 early on, but Rhyan Sewell intercepted a pass and returned it 5-yards for a touchdown to make it 8-3 Lewisville following a 2-point conversion from Jaydan Hardy.

Early in the second quarter, Viron Ellison scored on a 5-yard run, and then Ethan Terrell hit Hardy on an 8-yard pass to give the Farmers a 21-3 lead.

In the third quarter, Terrell hit Hardey on a 19-yard touchdown pass, and Tenel Hill scored on a 7-yard run to give Lewisville a 35-3 lead with 1:29 remaining in the third quarter.

Terrell hit Lamar Kerby on a 12-yard pass to make it 42-3 Lewisville in the fourth quarter.

The Fighting Farmers (5-2, 3-1) will play at 7 p.m. at Marcus on Oct. 20.

Argyle 41, Frisco Emerson 34

The Argyle Eagles emerged victorious from a dog fight on Friday night, edging out Frisco Emerson.

Maguire Gasperson hit Lane Stewart on a 73-yard touchdown pass to get things going for the Eagles in the first quarter, and Argyle led 7-0 heading into the second quarter.

Emerson scored to make it 7-6 Argyle, and the Eagles responded with a 27-yard field goal from Anthony Ruvalcaba to extend Argyle’s lead to four.

Emerson scored again to take a 3-point lead, but Ruvalcaba booted a 26-yard field goal to tie the game 13-13 with just under three to play in the half.

Jake Krekeler scored with 23 seconds remaining in the first half on a 2-yard run to give the Eagles a 20-13 edge at halftime.

In the third, Krekeler added a 1-yard run to give Argyle a 27-13 lead, but Emerson answered with a touchdown of its own to make it 27-19.

Argyle came right back and scored on an 8-yard run to give Argyle a 34-19 lead.

Emerson scored 15 unanswered points to tie the game at 34 with 7:52 to play in the fourth quarter.

With 21 seconds left to play in the game, Krekeler scored on a 3-yard run to seal the victory for Argyle.

The Eagles (4-2, 3-0) will play at Frisco Independence at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19.

Guyer 56, Denton Braswell 28

The game was neve really in doubt for the Wildcats on Friday night, as Guyer beat crosstown rival Denton Braswell.

Corbin Glasco broke a 48-yard run early in the first quarter for the Wildcats to take a 7-0 lead, and Sterling Schneider made it 14-0 Guyer with an 11-yard touchdown run with 21 seconds remaining in the first.

In the second, Isaac Harney hit Jackson Shockley on a 41-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-0 Guyer, and followed that up with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Josiah Martin to give the Wildcats a 28-0 lead.

Braswell scored two unanswered touchdowns to make it 28-14 Guyer, before the Wildcats extended their leave on a 17-yard pass from Harney to Kegan Stelmazewski.

Guyer led 35-14 at halftime.

The Wildcats picked up right where they left off in the third quarter when Harney hit Glasco on a 10-yard pass, followed by a 6-yard run from Ahmed Yussuf to make it 49-14 Guyer.

With 1:27 to play in the third quarter, Harney and Stelmazewski hooked up again, this time on a 71-yard pass to give Guyer a 56-14 lead.

Braswell than scored 13 straight points to make it 56-28 with 4:04 in the fourth, but could not mount a serious comeback.

Guyer (5-2, 3-1) will play at Allen at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Flower Mound 21, Hebron 14

The Jaguars gutted out their first district win of the season on Friday night, defeating Hebron by a touchdown.

After trailing 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, Noah Erdman hit Carter Massey on a 10-yard pass to knot the game 7-7 at the half.

The Hawks regained the lead in the third quarter, but a fumble returned for a touchdown for the Jaguars tied the game 14-14 with 3:30 to play in the third quarter.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Erdman scored on a 12-yard run to make it 21-14 Flower Mound, and the lead held up.

Erdman rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass in the game.

Flower Mound (3-4, 1-3) will play at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Plano.

Nothing better than celebrating a win for homecoming week except when it's also on your birthday! Happy Birthday to @silaswwilson & @TheDrewEvers! pic.twitter.com/sJZ885zby8 — Joe Lorenzini (@lorenziniphotog) October 14, 2023

Northwest 37, The Colony 27

The Northwest Texans had a late scare, but held on for a 10-point victory over The Colony on Friday night.

The Texans jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard run from Ife Durodoye, but The Colony answered with a touchdown of its own and the game was tied at 7 heading into the second.

Durdoye tacked on a 5-yard run with 7:38 to go in the second quarter, and five minutes later Northwest made it 21-7 on a 12-yard run from Nate Jean.

Early in the third, Durodoye broke a 61-yard run to give Northwest a 28-7 lead, but the Cougars answered again to cut their deficit in half.

Jean scored again on a 7-yard run to extend Northwest’s lead to 20 points, but two unanswered scores from The Colony made the score 34-27 Northwest.

Greyson Steele kicked a 22-yard field goal with 1:30 to play to put the game out of reach.

Northwest (6-1, 4-1) will host South Hills at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Liberty Christian 46, Midland Christian 0

Jason Witten’s Liberty Christian Warriors took down Midland Christian with ease on Friday night, winning 46-0 in Midland and preserving their perfect season so far.

Cole Welliver hit Quinton Brown on an 80-yard touchdown pass to get things going for Liberty, and the Warriors led 7-0 at the end of one.

Early in the second, Chase Garnett scored on a 3-yard run to make it 14-0 Liberty Christian.

Garnett scored again on a 2-yard run, and just before the break, Michael Stump kicked a 20-yard field goal to give Liberty a 24-0 halftime lead.

Early in the third, Welliver hit Brown on a 22-yard touchdown pass to extend Liberty’s lead to 31 points, and 5 minutes later Welliver hit Jaylon Hawkins on a 51-yard touchdown pass, and a two-point conversion made it 39-0.

With 8 minutes to play in the fourth, Garnett scored on a 3-yard run.

Liberty Christian (7-0, 2-0) will host Fort Worth Southwest Christian at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20.