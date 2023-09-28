Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On July 17, a worker building a home on Parkside Drive reported that a slippery suspect had stolen a shower head and pipe worth $180.

On July 17 at 8:12 p.m., a caller saw three cars parked on the side of Hwy 377 near Harpole Road, and they seemed suspicious. A responding officer found good Samaritans were helping a motorist change a tire.

Early in the morning on July 18, police received an alert from the department’s License Plate Reader cameras that a missing person’s vehicle was travelling through Argyle. An officer located the vehicle, driven by an elderly man reported missing out of Louisiana. Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson said the man was “disoriented, he believed he was just down the street from home.” Police took the man to a hospital and contacted his son. He returned home safely soon after.

On July 22 at 6:21 p.m., police responded to the Country Lakes pool, where a woman “was trying to get out of the pool, but was highly intoxicated and needed people to help her get up.” Police helped her out of the water and asked her some questions. Her speech was slurred and she couldn’t stand without having to hold onto something. Police gave her a ride to her home nearby, where someone, presumably her husband, “was also highly intoxicated and was barely able to get to the door.” The woman and her belongings were taken inside the home, where she slipped and fell, cutting her eyebrow. Medics responded and stopped the bleeding.

On July 25 at 7:27 p.m., a woman reported that she was at a McDonald’s restaurant in north Fort Worth with her two small children and there was “an older man trying to speak to them from across the restaurant in an odd way, doing hand signals and such,” and she wanted to speak to an Argyle officer “in case the subject tried to come by (her) home.”

On July 28 at 11:53 p.m., a resident on Hearth Terrace reported that he is the captain of the neighborhood’s Night Watch and he saw a vehicle parked on the street, but it drove away when he approached. An officer located the vehicle and found two people who said they “were hanging out and rode off when a neighbor walked up to them with a flashlight.”

On July 29 at 2:30 p.m., a driver reported that a woman was on the side of the road at I-35W and Robson Ranch Road, asking for money for a tow truck, but the caller said the woman does this every week and it is a scam. Dispatchers passed the information on to Denton police.

On July 29 at 9:13 p.m., a caller said teenagers threw things and broke his window, and he was at the Country Lakes playground “with one that is associated with them.” The caller offered to make a citizen’s arrest, but dispatchers advised him to not physically restrain the teen.

On July 31 at 8:33 a.m., a construction worker reported finding homeless people sleeping in the master bedroom of a house under construction on Roundup Way in The Retreat at Harvest. They were allowed to leave with a warning.