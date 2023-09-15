High School Football Scoreboard

Argyle 62, Montgomery 0

The Eagles won in an impressive fashion on Friday night, shutting out Montgomery to pick up their first win of the season.

The Eagles left little doubt, taking a 35-0 lead into the half.

Will Krzysiak lead the way offensively and tied a school record for the Eagles with five touchdown catches and 280 yards receiving.

Justice Jones was selected as the Defensive Player of the Game, racking up seven tackles and a sack.

Coach Todd Rodgers said after the game that it was important for his team to get the victory after the way the season started. Argyle lost its first two games and had last week’s game canceled due to inclement weather.

“We knew the baptism would take a few weeks,” Rodgers said. “It certainly was tough to handle as a head coach and it was tough to handle for our players. But they showed some resolve and they showed some conviction in uniting our team. And our team pulled together. We had lots of leadership step up and say it’s not going to happen on our watch. We had to go through that little baptism to solidify our team and I think we are in a good spot. We still have a long ways to go, but I think we are headed in the right direction.”

Argyle (1-2, 0-0) will host Frisco Memorial at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22.

Northwest 45, Brewer 7

The Texans had little trouble with Brewer on Friday night, evening up their district record on Friday night with a big victory over the White Settlement ISD Brewer Bears.

Ife Durodoye scored on a 5-yard run early in the first quarter, and Nate Jean added a 7-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0 heading into the second quarter.

Durodoye scored a second touchdown, this time on a 14-yard run, and Jean scored again near the end of the second quarter to give the Texans a 28-0 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Jean scored on a 6-yard run and Ulices Urtiz kicked a 32-yard field goal to make it 38-0 Northwest. Durodoye scored on a 21-yard scamper to give Northwest a 45-0 lead headed into the fourth quarter.

Brewer finally got on the board midway through the fourth quarter.

Northwest (3-1, 1-1) will be in its bye week next Friday and will play at 7 p.m. on Sept. 29 at Azle.

Prosper 31, Guyer 28

In what proved to be a hard-fought game on Friday night, the Guyer Wildcats came up a little short to Prosper.

Ford Stinson booted a 20-yard field goal to get things going for the Wildcats, and Ahmed Yussuf scored on a 1-yard run to make it 9-0 Guyer at the end of one.

Prosper scored a touchdown of it’s own and Guyer led 9-7 at the half.

The Eagles scored 10 unanswered points to start the second half and make it 17-9 Prosper.

Guyer answered with a touchdown on a 25-yard run from Yussuf to make it 17-15 Prosper.

The Eagles scored early in the fourth quarter to take a 24-15 lead.

Following another touchdown from Prosper, Guyer scored on a 24-yard pass from Logan McLaughlin to Kegan Stelmazewski to make it 31-21 with 3:07 to play in the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats then recovered an onside kick and scored on a 34-yard keeper from McLaughlin to bring the game to within three points, but could not come all the way back.

Guyer (2-2, 0-1) will host Little Elm at 7 p.m. next Friday.

Liberty Christian 56, Grapevine Faith 3

Jason Witten’s Liberty Christian Warriors rolled on Friday night, holding Grapevine Faith Christian to a field goal.

Cole Welliver hit Brady Janusek on a 66-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0 early on, and followed up with Jaylin Hawkins on a 30-yard pass to take a 14-0 lead into the second quarter.

Welliver connected with Quinton Brown on a 56-yard pass to make it 21-0 Warriors, and Chase Garnett broke a 26-yard run to give Liberty a 28-0 lead.

Garnett tacked on a 1-yard run to make it 35-0, and Welliver tossed a 28-yard touchdown pass to Michael Stump to give Liberty Christian a 42-0 lead.

Garnett scored again on a 32-yard run to make it 49-0, which was the score at halftime.

Faith kicked a field goal in the third quarter, but Liberty came right back and scored when Welliver and Hawkins hooked up a second time, this one for 18 years to make it 56-3.

Welliver finished the game with 256 yards passing and five touchdowns, and Garnett rushed for 145 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Liberty Christian (3-0, 0-0) will face Bishop Lynch at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22.