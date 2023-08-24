Bartonville Town Update — August 2023

Hello Bartonville! The Town Council recently approved updates to the Town’s Comprehensive Plan, as recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission. This was a major update that took 11 months to complete. Beginning in August 2022 with the creation of a community survey, and ending with the July 25, 2023, approval by Town Council, this process was open and transparent throughout. The Comprehensive Plan includes the Future Land Use Plan, and this acts as the roadmap guiding the direction of the Town.

Community involvement was key to the process, so I began including information in my monthly articles regarding the survey beginning in August 2022. In October 2022, the link to the survey was also included as well. Additionally, postcards were mailed to every postal address in Town, and staff sent out notifications via all town social media accounts. Printed copies were also made available at Town Hall. Key feedback included 79.49 percent of respondents favoring the (then) current Comprehensive Plan, and 78.68 percent of respondents indicating that their primary reason for moving to Bartonville was related to the low-density, rural attributes of the community.

Each section was reviewed in a publicly noticed and open Planning and Zoning meeting. Once the review and edits were completed, the Public Hearings for both Planning and Zoning and Town Council were advertised in the Denton Record-Chronicle (publication of record). Those Public Hearings were held on July 5 and July 25, respectively. The plan may be modified from time-to-time by the Town Council but should not require another comprehensive update for 10 years. Thank you to all who participated in this process.

Town Council held a budget workshop on July 25 and discussed priorities for the coming fiscal year. For revenue projections, the Town Council directed staff to utilize the current tax rate of 0.173646 per $100 valuation. This rate will likely generate more revenue due to new construction and valuation increases calculated by the Denton County Appraisal District, but it would be the third year of maintaining one of the lowest municipal tax rates in Texas despite continued inflationary conditions and increased costs. Public Hearings related to the budget and property tax rate are scheduled for September 5 and September 19 at 6:30 p.m.

New stop signs were recently installed at Porter Road and Rockgate. Staff received a resident request regarding this intersection, which was forwarded on to the Town’s Ad Hoc Traffic Safety Committee for consideration and recommendation to the Town Council. The resident’s main concern was their children’s safety as they waited at the bus stop on Porter Road. After hearing other citizens’ concerns regarding increased traffic and speeds in the area, the Committee recommended the new stop signs. The Town Council voted to approve the new signs during the June 20, 2023, Regular Council Meeting.

As many of you are aware, there has been an ongoing alignment assessment being conducted by Oncor for a new 345 kV transmission line to connect proposed switches near Rhome and Flower Mound. This project is called the Ramhorn Hill – Dunham 345 kV Transmission Line Project and the Oncor Project Manager is Ife Adetoro who can be reached at [email protected] or 817-716-3124. In May, Oncor filed a route with the PUC that removes Bartonville and Argyle from being impacted by this project. We will continue to monitor this project moving forward to ensure our community is not affected by these new transmission lines.

Development Update: Residential

Deer Hollow (5-acre subdivision behind Hat Creek) – Town Council accepted the public improvements on July 25. Building permit applications are expected soon.

Eagle Ridge (2-acre subdivision across FM 407 from Tractor Supply) – Building permits are currently being issued in this subdivision.

Hudson Hills (2-acre subdivision behind Marty B’s) – New homes are under construction in this new neighborhood with easy access to FM 407 and Bartonville Town Center.

Trifecta Estates (2-acre subdivision off McMakin) – New homes are under construction in this new neighborhood with easy access to the Lantana Town Center.

Non-Residential

Whataburger (at the corner of FM 407 and Blanco) – Whataburger’s updated site plan and Conditional Use Permit were approved by the Town Council on July 25, and the general contractor has already reached out regarding building permits to begin construction.

The Venue at Marty B’s – The Town has received a submittal to update the site plan for the previously approved Conditional Use Permit. Public Hearings for this submittal will occur at the Planning and Zoning Commission on August 2 and Town Council August 15.

In addition to contacting Town Hall at 817.693.5280, residents may reach me at [email protected]