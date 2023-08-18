Friday, August 18, 2023
Denton County’s water provider urges residents to reduce outdoor watering

By Mark Smith
The Upper Trinity Regional Water District, which provides water and wastewater services to all of Denton County and parts of Dallas and Collin counties, is urging everyone in its area to reduce outdoor watering.

Upper Trinity has continued in Stage 1 of its Drought Contingency Plan since last summer. Water usage today, however, is higher than this time last year. Continued high water usage could reduce Upper Trinity’s ability to deliver water to all or part of its regional water system, it said in a news release on Friday. Under Stage 1, outdoor watering is limited to a maximum of two days per week and only between the hours of 6 p.m. to 10 a.m.

“Without a significant reduction in water use, Upper Trinity may be required to initiate Stage 2 soon (which limits outdoor watering to one day per week) to ensure existing drinking water infrastructure can continue delivering water,” the news release said.

“Although Upper Trinity’s local water supply reservoirs (Lewisville, Ray Roberts and Chapman lakes) are at acceptable levels for this time of the year, high water use among customers, particularly for outdoor irrigation, is approaching levels that may affect Upper Trinity’s ability to deliver water to all of its Customers,” said Larry N. Patterson, Executive Director of Upper Trinity Regional Water District. “Working together now to reduce outdoor watering is essential in assisting Upper Trinity to hopefully hold off implementing further restrictions and keep water in our lakes for future use.”

According to the Texas Water Development Board, outdoor irrigation can account for half or more of total water use during the summer, and much of this can be wasted through inefficient landscape watering practices. Watering deep and infrequent and watering early or late in the day, can save water and improve the health and vigor of the landscape.

Here are additional ways residents, businesses, builders, and homeowner’s associations can conserve water:

  • Having a certified irrigation professional perform an irrigation system check-up to ensure it is watering efficiently.
  • Follow weekly outdoor watering recommendations provided by Texas A&M AgriLife at WaterMyYard.org.
  • Watering foundations only by means of drip lines or soaker hoses.
  • Avoiding draining and refilling of swimming pools – – only top off as needed.
  • Creating a water-wise landscape by using plants that are native and adapted to the North Texas area.
  • Checking for and repairing toilet leaks and dripping faucets.
  • Installing water saving shower heads and taking shorter showers.
  • Washing only full loads of dishes and laundry.
  • Washing cars with a shut-off nozzle or at a car wash.

More water saving tips can be found at Upper Trinity’s website at WaterLessYall.com.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

