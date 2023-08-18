Police release names of suspect, victims in Lewisville double murder

The Lewisville Police Department on Friday released the names of the suspect and victims of a double murder discovered early this week.

On Monday, a woman went to check on her relatives at a home in the 800 block of Ramblewood Drive (located near Old Orchard Lane and FM 1171) because she had not been able to contact them for several days. When she arrived, she found two people dead inside the house, according to a LPD news release.

The victims have been identified as 66-year-old Lilia Fernandez Ortiz and 43-year-old Alejandro Arrellano-Fernandez. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office says both victims died of gunshot wounds to the head, and they were killed in different parts of the house.

Police arrested a suspect on Wednesday, but declined to release his name at the time. On Friday, LPD said the suspect is Samuel Atinafu Melkamu, 37, of Richardson. He is being held in Denton County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail on charges of capital murder of multiple persons.