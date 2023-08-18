Friday, August 18, 2023
After unionizing, Bartonville Starbucks employees hoping corporate comes to bargaining table

Photo courtesy of Leo Baker

Employees at the Starbucks coffee shop in Bartonville, 3012 FM 407, are asking for the community’s support of their new union as they “look forward to seeing some changes within the company.”

Employees voted by a 2-1 margin to unionize last month. Union Rep. Leo Baker, who has worked at Starbucks for about two years and became the shift supervisor at the Bartonville shop one year ago, said the employees decided to organize because they “wanted to have a voice in changes being made.”

“There’s been a lack of communication from management, a lot of decisions being made without consulting us,” Baker said.

Bartonville joined several other North Texas locations to unionize, becoming one of hundreds around the country that unionized through Starbucks Workers United, which is seeking a national contract.

“We’re joining the fight on a national level,” Baker said. “We’re putting pressure on Starbucks to improve conditions for all workers across the nation.”

Baker said the union wants management to raise “to keep up with the price of living.”

“We’re clocking in every day, and Starbucks is making record profits, but we’re not seeing our share of that,” Baker said. “We want to be able to afford our bills and enjoy our jobs.”

A specific request they have is for baristas to earn extra pay when the shop is short-staffed. They are also seeking consistent schedules.

“Week-to-week, our hours change quite a bit, there’s no consistency with that,” Baker said.

Baker said that weeks after the union vote passed, there have been no significant changes from management, but there has been a change among the organized employees.

“It boosted morale, knowing we have legal protection,” Baker said. “Now we’re just waiting for corporate to meet us at the bargaining table.”

Baker said they hope customers will “notice a sense of community where baristas feel support,” and they can support the union in multiple ways.

“Customers can show support to union stores by ordering with the name ‘Union Strong,’ leave positive notes and tip in cash to show support,” Baker said. “We truly do love our customers and the community.”

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.