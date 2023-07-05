Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Denton boy, 10, in critical condition after shooting; suspect arrested

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Travis Rollins, photo courtesy of the Denton Police Department

Police arrested a man Tuesday night after he allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend’s 10-year-old son multiple times in south Denton and fled the area.

At 7:42 p.m. Tuesday, callers reported hearing gunshots at a mobile home park in the 3900 block of Teasley Lane, according to a news release from the Denton Police Department. Some callers then said a child had been shot.

Denton police and paramedics responded to the scene and transported the boy to a local hospital. He was later flown to an area hospital, where he remains in critical condition, the police department said Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives determined that the boy and his mother were standing outside a home in the mobile home park when the woman’s ex-boyfriend — 39-year-old Travis Rollins of Midlothian — arrived in a pickup. Rollins allegedly got out of the vehicle and shot at both the woman and the boy. He then walked up to the home, fired additional shots, then went back to his vehicle and drove away.

The boy was struck multiple times by the gunfire, but the mother was not injured. Nearby homes were struck by bullets, but no other injuries were reported, according to the department. The woman identified Rollins as the suspect.

About 9:30 p.m., the Duncanville Police Department located Rollins in their city and arrested him on an unrelated warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon out of Ellis County. He has since been taken to the City of Denton Jail and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for Tuesday’s incident. He bail was set at $1.1 million.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

