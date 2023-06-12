Argyle ISD names new police chief

Argyle ISD announced last week that Eli Davis will be the district’s new chief of police.

Davis joined the Argyle ISD Police Department last year and served as the Argyle South Elementary police officer, where he established campus security protocols and implemented a kindness initiative for students. He also taught law enforcement at Argyle High School, according to an Argyle ISD news release. Starting in August, Davis will serve as the Argyle High School campus officer in addition to the police chief role.

“We are excited to announce Officer Davis will be leading our AISD Police Department as the next Police Chief,” said Superintendent Dr. Telena Wright. “Officer Davis is invested and committed to serving our students, staff and community. He is a dedicated Eagle parent and an active member of the community who will provide valuable leadership to our safety and security team.”

Davis will replace Scott Collins, who served as AISD’s police chief for one year. Collins said Monday that his time with AISD turned out to be shorter than originally planned due to health concerns, and he’s “moving on to spend more time with my family.”

Davis has worked in law enforcement since 2017 in the California Highway Patrol and Flower Mound Police Department. During his previous role with CHP, Davis was a Field Training Officer, Public Information Officer, Terrorism Liaison Officer, part of the Special Response Team and was a M.A.D.D. Award Recipient. He also served as a Mental Health Officer with the FMPD. Additionally, Davis has past experience working for Crime Alert Security Systems.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as AISD Police Department’s next Chief of Police,” Davis said. “As I step into this role, I am filled with optimism and confidence. The exceptional officers who serve this great district consistently exemplify the very best that law enforcement has to offer. I look forward to working closely with our dedicated staff, parents, and community partners to ensure that our schools remain a safe haven for learning and growth.”