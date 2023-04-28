Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Feb. 9, a man reported that his 2018 black GMC pickup was stolen from his driveway in the 4000 block of Churchill Drive between 7 p.m. on Feb. 7 and 8:15 a.m. Feb. 9.

On Feb. 13, a man wearing a mask and hoodie went into the Masjid-Al-Noor Islamic School/Mosque, 3430 Peters Colony Road, and stole money that had been donated for Turkey and Syria earthquake victims. Police identified Muhammad Shoaib Khan, a 36-year-old man from Virginia, as the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest. On Feb. 25, the Richardson Police Department’s license plate reader system pinged Khan’s vehicle and he was arrested for three counts of felony burglary of a building.

On Feb. 14, a man reported that someone stole his 2022 BMW C8, valued at $200,000, from the 300 block of Surrey Park. The victim tracked his vehicle through an app on his phone, which showed the vehicle was in Dallas. Dallas Police responded to the location and saw two suspects in the vehicle, but they fled and were unable to be located by officers.

On Feb. 15, a man reported that he believed the vehicle he was attempting to purchase was stolen, because conflicting VINs were seen on the vehicle and the seller was unable to provide proper documentation showing legal purchase and ownership. An officer ran the VIN and confirmed the vehicle had been stolen out of Houston in September 2022. The title the seller provided is believed to have been forged. The 20-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of theft (over $30k) and forgery of a government instrument.

On Feb. 16 at 2:46 p.m., a man reported that his 2018 white Chevrolet Silverado pickup was stolen out of the parking lot while he was inside a bank in the 1800 block of Cross Timbers Road. A witness said they saw the suspect vehicle, a black Chevrolet Suburban, parked next to the victim’s vehicle just before the theft. OnStar was able to track the vehicle to Lewisville before the suspects disabled the tracking ability.

On March 1, a man reported that his 2018 blue Cadillac Escalade was stolen from the 400 block of West Windsor Drive between noon and 1:45 p.m.

On March 8, law enforcement arrested 18-year-old Stephen Paul Brinson – who allegedly supplied fentanyl to a trafficker linked to at least one juvenile overdose in Carrollton – at his home in Flower Mound. When officers executed a search warrant at Brinson’s house, they found multiple bags containing more than 1,000 blue counterfeit “M30” pills that field tested positive for fentanyl. Officers also found a digital scale covered in drug residue, small drug baggies used for repackaging for sale, and bulk U.S. currency. Brinson’s father later told law enforcement he and his wife knew Stephen used fentanyl but claimed they did not know he was dealing pills in front of the home. When he arrived at the Carrollton Jail for processing, Brinson began kicking his cell door and shouting that because he was white and living in Flower Mound, that was going to help his case.

On March 17, about 1:30 p.m., an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 4000 block of South Broadway Avenue, in front of the Bexley apartments, but the driver didn’t stop and instead drove into the apartment complex’s parking lot. The driver then got out of the vehicle and ran to a nearby apartment. A short time later, police arrested the suspect, Kimrick Flanagan, 18, of Plano.

On March 18, about 7 p.m., a Lewisville officer tried to pull over a vehicle that had been reported stolen, but the driver sped off toward Flower Mound, where the suspect eventually abandoned the vehicle in a parking lot and took off on foot. Soon after, Flower Mound police responded to a call about a man acting strangely at a nearby Walmart, and police determined the man was the suspect in the stolen vehicle case. Christopher Jarrod Barron of Denton was booked into Denton County Jail on charges of evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle.