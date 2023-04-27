Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Feb. 22 at 12:11 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for expired registration in the 2300 block of Village Parkway. The driver, 23-year-old Ezequiel Gomez of Fort Worth, was found to have a THC vape and THC edible candies, and was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. A passenger was also issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Feb. 22 at 7:22 p.m., a resident on Barnett Boulevard reported that his security camera footage showed an unknown white man with tattoos on both arms walk up to his home and remove the security camera. The resident told police that nothing else appeared to be disturbed or missing from his house. The home was burglarized in January, and the resident said people have thrown broken beer bottles and used coffee grounds at his property, and neighborhood kids have shot BB guns at his vehicle. He said neighbors are mad at him for building a fence on his property that blocks people from using his property to access nearby streets and trails.

On Feb. 24, a resident reported receiving a voicemail from someone stating they missed their jury duty appointment and a warrant was issued for their arrest. When the victim called the number back, the person identified themselves as a police officer and used a name of a former Highland Village police officer. The resident realized it was a scam and hung up, then reported it to HVPD. A subpoena has been issued to the phone company to try to identify the suspect.

On Feb. 27, after a police chase and tip from a resident, two siblings were arrested for allegedly shoplifting candles valued $2,800 in Lake Worth. Police have linked the suspects — Destiny Goynes, 22, and Dexter Goynes, 19 – to similar thefts around North Texas – including Highland Village and Lewisville – with losses totaling nearly $28,000. They were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

On March 14, HVPD received three calls to the non-emergency line from the same number. The first two times, the caller could not be understood due to “excessive digital noise.” On the third call, a male voice told the dispatcher that he had just killed his wife and planned to go on a rampage. He provided an address that does not seem to exist and hung up when the dispatcher tried to clarify the address. The caller ID showed the main administrative line for the city of Highland Village, which could not have been the source of the call because it is not connected to a physical phone. Officers concluded that the call was likely a false report, and IT employees are investigating the call’s origin.