Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Feb. 19 at 2:38 a.m., someone reported finding tin foil with possible drug residue in the stall of a men’s bathroom at a business on Frenchtown Road. An officer observed what appeared to be a trace amount of heroin on the foil, which was documented and thrown away.

On March 4 at 9:08 p.m., a resident on Stonecrest Road reported that someone down the street was playing music so loud it was vibrating the walls in her house. An officer drove by the location and didn’t hear any music.

On March 4 at 9:12 p.m., a resident on Forest Trail reported that an Amazon delivery driver’s vehicle got stuck in their yard. A tow truck responded later that night, but the driver was unable to pay for it, so the tow truck driver—who does not offer free returns– confiscated the vehicle. An officer gave the Amazon driver a courtesy ride to Denton.

On March 5 at 4:16 p.m., a resident reported that the back and side window of their car, which was parked outside, had been shattered.

On March 6 at 9:10 a.m., an officer stopped to check on a vehicle that was pulled over on Hwy 377. The occupant told the officer that she had recently left her overnight job and she pulled over to sleep before heading to her daytime job. The officer informed her that she had a flat tire, which she wasn’t aware of, and helped her change the tire.

On March 7 at 4:58 a.m., police responded to the northbound I-35W ramp at FM 407, where a semi-truck’s trailer filled with rocks had turned on its side. The driver had pulled over to urinate on the side of the road, but the power take-off accidentally engaged and the bed started lifting without his knowledge. A tow truck company cleaned up the spill and picked up the trailer.

On March 8 at 3:06 a.m., a resident reported that her white 2021 Dodge Ram pickup was stolen from Woodland Trail.

On March 12, a resident reported that their 16-year-old son’s Instagram account had been hacked, and the hackers had his naked photos and were blackmailing him for money. He had already given them $800. An officer advised them to stop responding to the hackers and not give them any more money.

On March 15, a resident reported that someone is using her husband’s name and social security number to try to buy a car at Toyota of Grapevine.