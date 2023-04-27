Thursday, April 27, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Argyle Police Blotter

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Feb. 19 at 2:38 a.m., someone reported finding tin foil with possible drug residue in the stall of a men’s bathroom at a business on Frenchtown Road. An officer observed what appeared to be a trace amount of heroin on the foil, which was documented and thrown away.

On March 4 at 9:08 p.m., a resident on Stonecrest Road reported that someone down the street was playing music so loud it was vibrating the walls in her house. An officer drove by the location and didn’t hear any music.

On March 4 at 9:12 p.m., a resident on Forest Trail reported that an Amazon delivery driver’s vehicle got stuck in their yard. A tow truck responded later that night, but the driver was unable to pay for it, so the tow truck driver—who does not offer free returns– confiscated the vehicle. An officer gave the Amazon driver a courtesy ride to Denton.

On March 5 at 4:16 p.m., a resident reported that the back and side window of their car, which was parked outside, had been shattered.

On March 6 at 9:10 a.m., an officer stopped to check on a vehicle that was pulled over on Hwy 377. The occupant told the officer that she had recently left her overnight job and she pulled over to sleep before heading to her daytime job. The officer informed her that she had a flat tire, which she wasn’t aware of, and helped her change the tire.

On March 7 at 4:58 a.m., police responded to the northbound I-35W ramp at FM 407, where a semi-truck’s trailer filled with rocks had turned on its side. The driver had pulled over to urinate on the side of the road, but the power take-off accidentally engaged and the bed started lifting without his knowledge. A tow truck company cleaned up the spill and picked up the trailer.

On March 8 at 3:06 a.m., a resident reported that her white 2021 Dodge Ram pickup was stolen from Woodland Trail.

On March 12, a resident reported that their 16-year-old son’s Instagram account had been hacked, and the hackers had his naked photos and were blackmailing him for money. He had already given them $800. An officer advised them to stop responding to the hackers and not give them any more money.

On March 15, a resident reported that someone is using her husband’s name and social security number to try to buy a car at Toyota of Grapevine.

Previous articleLETTER: Elect Livingston and Sheddy to restore civility and integrity in Argyle
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.