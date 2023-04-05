Truck, trailer take dunk in Lake Lewisville

No one was injured in an incident Tuesday afternoon in which a pickup and trailer went underwater in Lake Lewisville.

The Highland Village Fire Department and Lewisville FD Dive Team responded to Pilot Knoll Park about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, where someone was trying to put a jet ski in the lake at the boat ramp. Due to driver error, the truck and trailer joined the jet ski in the lake, according to the HVFD. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle before it went in the water.

The dive team assisted a towing company in safely removing the truck and trailer from the water, according to HVFD.