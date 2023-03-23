Local family-owned landscaping company goes green with all-electric equipment

Perhaps no one loves the look of a freshly-manicured lawn quite like Aaron Hope.

Hope and his wife, Kamie, own Hope Landscaping and have watched their small, family-owned company go from a part-time gig in 2011 to one of the fastest-growing and sought-after landscaping businesses in southern Denton County. They take their time, do everything right the first time, and hang their hat on superior customer service.

And now, they’ve figured out how to take their approach to lawn care to a new level by introducing an all-electric business model that promises an even better-looking lawn without the noise, smell, and air pollution of conventional gas lawn equipment.

“People work from home more, and sometimes kids are napping in another room. No one wants to hear all that loud equipment when the lawn is being mowed — and we hear that a lot these days,” Aaron said. “What we’re doing is better for the environment and customer-friendly. That’s a big deal for us.”

He added, “The driving factor for us has always been what’s best for our customers and their lawns.”

Keeping local lawns and landscapes in tip-top shape is a valuable investment for any home. It should also be an investment in the environment and people, though many homeowners and landscaping companies overlook the negative impacts of gas-powered mowers simply because of necessity. Per the Environmental Protection Agency, off-road gasoline-powered equipment such as lawnmowers and leaf blowers emit approximately 242 million tons of pollutants annually — just as much as cars and homes. On top of that, an estimated 17 million gallons of gasoline is spilled each year as garden equipment is refueled.

Thankfully, there has been a mindset shift with the addition of battery-powered equipment. And once Aaron recognized the opportunity, he jumped in head first. He began transitioning to electric two years ago and went 100% electric last year.

“We found a local vendor who produced commercial battery-powered mowers, and it was absolutely the best decision for us,” Aaron said. “Overall, it’s quieter, less polluted, and the smell is no longer an issue. You can enjoy the fresh air again.”

From there, all Aaron and his crew have to worry about is providing quality work. At Hope Landscaping, their solutions include everything from your standard weekly mowing and edging services to aeration, fertilization, weed control, and leaf maintenance. They can also take on Christmas light installation during the holidays and full-scope landscape projects such as stonework, irrigation, tree work, fencing, and sod installation.

They service Flower Mound, Argyle, Justin, Roanoke, Highland Village, and surrounding communities. And behind it all is an expert who has spent his entire life being a student of the craft. Aaron worked for several lawn care companies during his teenage years, followed by a stint as a project manager for a home services company. He soaked everything in like a sponge and eventually felt like he could one day make the leap to owning his own business.

“I always had a little bit of entrepreneurial spirit in me, and it was something I decided to do for myself when the time was right,” he said with a laugh. “I enjoyed working outside and providing a useful service to my community.”

Today, Aaron is just as hands-on as he was when he first started the business. And Kamie, who grew up in the Flower Mound area, has been by his side every step of the way as a co-owner and back-office support specialist. They’ve been happily married for 15 years and have three boys between the ages of 3 and 11.

“It’s a great feeling when you can serve your community in a good way and find ways to improve your craft every year,” Aaron said. “We are every bit the humble, family-owned business, and we appreciate everyone who has put their trust in us.”

For more information on Hope Landscaping, visit www.hopelandscaping.net.

(Sponsored content)