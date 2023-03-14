Tuesday, March 14, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Community invited to reCOLORcycle for this year’s ColorPalooza

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
10
Nathan Davis participates in Lewisville's Colorpalooza in 2018, photo courtesy of the Lewisville Texan Journal

The City of Lewisville is inviting everyone to share their creativity and reCOLORcycle at ColorPalooza: A Celebration of Spring next month.

ReCOLORcycle, one of the most engaging visual displays at ColorPalooza, returns for the fifth year and is open to everyone. It turns those bland 55-gallon recycle bins everyone sees around their neighborhood into art, according to a city news release. The City of Lewisville will provide complimentary bins, but all expenses related to decoration are the responsibility of the designer. Decorated recycle bins must be family-friendly and free of profanity and political or religious affiliation. The city reserves the right to remove or not display any submitted art.

Clean recycle bins can be picked up at the Lewisville Visitor Information Center, 247 West Main St., beginning Wednesday, during regular business hours, according to a city news release. Take the bins home and decorate them as you see fit, and return them no later than April 12.

To participate, go to the reCOLORcycle page on LewisvilleColorPalooza.com and fill out the interest form.

ColorPalooza is a free, family-friendly event featuring a wide variety of exhibits and interactive activities with a “spring” feel. Visitors will get to show off their artistic abilities, watch skilled artists create one-of-a-kind masterpieces, learn to better care for the earth, and learn how to make their homes more environmentally friendly. The fifth annual event is scheduled for April 22, 10 a.m to -5 p.m., in and around Wayne Ferguson Plaza in Old Town Lewisville.

The city is seeking volunteers to help with the event, including the following roles: Cultural Dressing Room Monitor, Decorated Recycle Bin Set-Up, DJ School Attendant, Water Feature Assembly, Information Booth, Interactive Arts & Crafts Assistant, and Vendor Check-In/Parking Lot Attendant.

To sign up, click here.

Previous articleSingle Parent Advocate hosting golf tournament fundraiser
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.