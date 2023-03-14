Community invited to reCOLORcycle for this year’s ColorPalooza

The City of Lewisville is inviting everyone to share their creativity and reCOLORcycle at ColorPalooza: A Celebration of Spring next month.

ReCOLORcycle, one of the most engaging visual displays at ColorPalooza, returns for the fifth year and is open to everyone. It turns those bland 55-gallon recycle bins everyone sees around their neighborhood into art, according to a city news release. The City of Lewisville will provide complimentary bins, but all expenses related to decoration are the responsibility of the designer. Decorated recycle bins must be family-friendly and free of profanity and political or religious affiliation. The city reserves the right to remove or not display any submitted art.

Clean recycle bins can be picked up at the Lewisville Visitor Information Center, 247 West Main St., beginning Wednesday, during regular business hours, according to a city news release. Take the bins home and decorate them as you see fit, and return them no later than April 12.

To participate, go to the reCOLORcycle page on LewisvilleColorPalooza.com and fill out the interest form.

ColorPalooza is a free, family-friendly event featuring a wide variety of exhibits and interactive activities with a “spring” feel. Visitors will get to show off their artistic abilities, watch skilled artists create one-of-a-kind masterpieces, learn to better care for the earth, and learn how to make their homes more environmentally friendly. The fifth annual event is scheduled for April 22, 10 a.m to -5 p.m., in and around Wayne Ferguson Plaza in Old Town Lewisville.

The city is seeking volunteers to help with the event, including the following roles: Cultural Dressing Room Monitor, Decorated Recycle Bin Set-Up, DJ School Attendant, Water Feature Assembly, Information Booth, Interactive Arts & Crafts Assistant, and Vendor Check-In/Parking Lot Attendant.

To sign up, click here.