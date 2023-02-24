From the Firehouse — February 2023

On January 4th, 2023, it was my honor and privilege to be sworn in as the Fire Chief of the Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1. Over the past month, I have met with many citizens and elected officials, and I want to express my sincere thanks for all the support we have received as we move forward in a positive direction.

I would also like to recognize our personnel for the services they provided to our communities over the past year. In 2022, the Denton County ESD No. 1 responded to 3,129 total calls – of which 58% were EMS related and 42% were fire service related. In addition to responding to emergency calls, our personnel completed 12,562 hours of training, performed 292 building inspections, and attended or facilitated 80 public education events. The year 2023 will be a new chapter for the Denton County ESD No. 1 and I’m very excited about the challenges and opportunities it will bring.

In the coming weeks and months, one of my goals is to continue to build working relationships and partnerships as we work together towards a shared goal of ensuring the safety of our communities. The fire and emergency medical services our firefighters and paramedics provide each day is an essential piece of making our communities safe. As the saying goes “it takes a village to raise a child”; likewise, it takes a “whole community” in making sure our communities are safe and resilient when disasters and emergencies occur. Therefore, I encourage each of our citizens to make a positive difference in our community.