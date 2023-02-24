Friday, February 24, 2023
From the Firehouse — February 2023

Chief Ricky Vaughan is sworn in as fire chief of Denton County ESD No. 1 on Wednesday night by Denton County Judge Andy Eads. Photo by Corey Claytor.

On January 4th, 2023, it was my honor and privilege to be sworn in as the Fire Chief of the Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1. Over the past month, I have met with many citizens and elected officials, and I want to express my sincere thanks for all the support we have received as we move forward in a positive direction. 

I would also like to recognize our personnel for the services they provided to our communities over the past year. In 2022, the Denton County ESD No. 1 responded to 3,129 total calls – of which 58% were EMS related and 42% were fire service related. In addition to responding to emergency calls, our personnel completed 12,562 hours of training, performed 292 building inspections, and attended or facilitated 80 public education events.

The year 2023 will be a new chapter for the Denton County ESD No. 1 and I’m very excited about the challenges and opportunities it will bring. 

In the coming weeks and months, one of my goals is to continue to build working relationships and partnerships as we work together towards a shared goal of ensuring the safety of our communities. The fire and emergency medical services our firefighters and paramedics provide each day is an essential piece of making our communities safe. As the saying goes “it takes a village to raise a child”; likewise, it takes a “whole community” in making sure our communities are safe and resilient when disasters and emergencies occur. Therefore, I encourage each of our citizens to make a positive difference in our community.

February is nationally recognized as American Heart Month to raise awareness in preventing and treating heart disease – which is the leading cause of death in the nation (AHA, 2023). One of the simplest things each of us can do to help keep our communities safe is to learn CPR and the use of an AED (automatic external defibrillator). CPR – or Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation – is an emergency lifesaving procedure performed when the heart stops beating. Immediate CPR can double or triple chances of survival after cardiac arrest. If you are interested in learning CPR or refreshing your CPR skills, please email Megan Reynolds at [email protected].

Chief Ricky Vaughan was recently appointed as the Fire Chief for Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 after 28 years of service with the city of Carrollton. His professional career as a firefighter paramedic began in Carrollton, where he served in every rank up to his previous appointment as the Assistant Fire Chief of Operations for Carrollton Fire Rescue. Chief Vaughan also served as a veteran of the Naval Reserves, where he retired after 22 years of service in 2010. His formal education includes an Associate’s Degree in Fire Protection Technology from El Centro Community College, a Bachelor’s Degree in Emergency Management Administration from West Texas A&M University, and a Master of Public Administration (MPA) degree from Sam Houston State University with a concentration in Disaster and Emergency Management. To reach Chief Vaughan, send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.

