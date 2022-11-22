Bartonville bans use, sale of fireworks

The Bartonville Town Council recently approved an ordinance banning the use and sale of fireworks within town limits.

Bartonville was one of only a few area municipalities that didn’t ban fireworks. Most temporary fireworks stands get set up before the New Year and Independence Day holidays in unincorporated parts of the county, but there was one that usually set up in Bartonville, on FM 407.

But last week, the Town Council received full Comprehensive Plan survey results that, among many other things, showed that more than 54% of survey respondents favored an ordinance to prohibit the use of fireworks in Bartonville, according to Mayor Jaclyn Carrington. The council adopted such an ordinance, which also prohibited the sale of fireworks in the town, in keeping the health, safety and welfare of residents in mind.