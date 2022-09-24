Saturday, September 24, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Pastor’s Place: What is this time for?

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Jason Hillier, Campus Pastor, Valley Creek Church Flower Mound

By Jason Hillier, Campus Pastor, Valley Creek Church Flower Mound

What time is it?

It’s a question we ask a lot. Clocks. Schedules. Calendars. They all demand an answer to that question.

But what if it’s the wrong question? You see in God’s Kingdom the more important question is “what is this time for?”

In the Scripture there are two primary words for time: Chronos and Kairos.

Chronos is where we get our word “chronological.” It helps us keep track of hours and minutes, birthdays, and anniversaries. Kairos is different.  It connotates moments and seasons.

Chronos keeps us asking “what time is it?”  Kairos inquires “what is this time for?”

Ecclesiastes 3:1 – There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens:

You are like, “Yep! It’s a back to school, time for football and Pumpkin Spice Latte season!” Nope, that is Chronos. Those are events connected to our annual calendars.

The deeper question is what is God doing in us, through us, and around us this season? More specifically, what is it time for that glorifies the Lord? What healthy relationships should we be cultivating? What is God depositing into us for the season ahead?

Often, the difference between feeling stuck, frustrated (or even hopeless) about a situation is viewing it with spiritual eyes vs. natural eyes. When you ask God “what is this time for?” a season of frustration becomes a season to grow in patience. A season of sickness becomes a chance to experience deep peace. A season of relational tension becomes an opportunity to approach others with compassion.

You’ll begin to see your life and the people around you as an extension of the goodness of God rather than a series of relationships to be managed and tasks to be accomplished.

Freshman in college, what is this time for?

Parents of littles, what is this time for?

Retirees, what is this time for?

It’s time. It’s time to think differently about time. It’s time to embrace the question “What is it time for that glorifies the Lord?”

 

The Pastor’s Place features columns written by a different area church leader each month. Call 940-728-8284 for more information.

Previous articleThe Arts: The fall season
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.