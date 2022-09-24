Mitchell: Celebrate families to make memories

September is the month of celebrating families with Grandparents Day, Stepfamily Day, Working Parents Day, Daughters Day and Sons Day, to name a few.

Our families are the very backbone of our lives – individuals who know you best, good and bad, and love you the most.

We often celebrate our family birthdays and anniversaries, important milestones to remember, but sometimes just taking the time to thank them for “being there” day in and day out can make more of a difference than you may realize.

In this busy, busy world, it is easy to take what we have for granted, going along in our work and home lives each day, week, and month, knowing our loved ones will be there no matter what.

Sometimes, though, life can bring unexpected twists and turns. And, suddenly, a loved one is gone. And while tragedy and sadness will happen to each of us at some point in our lifetimes, it is important to take the time to stop and realize just how fortunate we are to have someone in our corner.

Maybe it is not your blood family, but the family you choose. Either way, recognizing them in little ways to let them know you are grateful for their presence in your lives will be time well spent. And when the time comes, you will be glad for the cherished memories made while they were still with you.

We live in a chaotic yet very prolific time here in Denton County where a number of us are so very fortunate to have roofs over our heads, food in the cupboards, and the other necessities of life. We are blessed beyond measure as there are those among us who do not have these luxuries.

Thankfulness for all we have, especially the loved ones who surround us, is especially significant now.

So, go ahead, plan a surprise for your special someone, leave a thank you note for your sons and daughters, stop and listen to the stories and memories your grandparents have to share.

Those moments are more precious than all of the money in the world.

