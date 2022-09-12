Miracle League North Texas cuts the ribbon on new turf field in Flower Mound

Miracle League North Texas held a ribbon-cutting/grand opening/field dedication ceremony Saturday for the new Flower Mound Youth Sports Association turf field.

MLNT — which has more than 100 young athletes with disabilities — partnered with the town of Flower Mound, Keep Calm Baseball On and the Flower Mound Youth Association to turn Field 11 at Bakersfield Park into a turf field.

“The field we had was a great field, but it had a dirt infield and was not ideal for Miracle League athletes,” said Tracy Black, FMYSA’s general manager. “Most Miracle League fields are turf but we didn’t have that, so we set out to do what we could to provide a more ideal environment for these special athletes.”

The town put up $150,000 for the turf field, and about $35,000 in donations also went to the new field. Black said the grand opening event was kept short and sweet, and the first games of the Miracle League North Texas fall season were played Saturday morning.

“We’re so appreciative to the town of Flower Mound for their support and quick action on getting this approved,” Black said. “We’re fired up and excited that Miracle League North Texas athletes now have access to turf here.”