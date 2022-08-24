Flower Mound Police Blotter — August 2022

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On July 3, police responded to the 2100 block of Justin Road, where a caller reported an SUV struck a curb while leaving a business and got a flat tire. The driver was trying to change the tire, and the caller thought she appeared to be intoxicated. Officers conducted a DWI investigation and arrested the woman for DWI. During the blood draw at a local hospital, she physically resisted and had to be restrained. Police charged her with resisting arrest.

On July 9, between midnight and 10 a.m., an unknown suspect went into an unlocked detached garage in the 4300 block of Laura Lane. There were two vehicles in the garage, one of which was unlocked. The suspect rummaged through the unlocked vehicle and also cut open the convertible top of the other vehicle, but nothing was taken from either vehicle. Items valued about $2,600 were stolen from the garage.

On July 11, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1000 block of Cross Timbers Road for speeding. A minor was found to be driving, and said they were driving their mother’s vehicle without permission or a license. The mother came to take the child and vehicle, and when she arrived, police conducted a routine computer check on her and found that there was a warrant out of Edwards County for eight counts of smuggling of persons. The warrant was confirmed, and Yainet Rosales Calzada was arrested.

On July 16, police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Surrey Lane because the vehicle had a voided license plate. Officers approached the vehicle and found a 13-year-old child in the driver’s seat and the child’s mother, Yeni Marisol Portillo Guevara, in a passenger seat. There was an odor of marijuana, and police found cocaine inside Guevara’s phone case. Guevara was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and endangering a child. She was also placed on an immigration hold.