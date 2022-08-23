Northlake Police Blotter — August 2022

The Northlake Police Department made 27 arrests from June 18 through July 19, answered 381 calls for service, took 53 reports and worked 22 accidents. Here are some recent police calls:

June 18 – While on a traffic stop, an officer was informed that a male threatened a female driver and young passengers with a large machete in the 7300 blk of Canyon Falls Drive. The female stated there was a road rage incident and the male got out of his vehicle displaying a large machete and tapped on her vehicle window. Officers located the vehicle occupied by two 17-year-old males. The suspect that presented the machete was arrested for Disorderly Conduct.

June 22 – Officers were dispatched to the I-35W area regarding a road rage incident where the driver of one vehicle pointed a firearm at another driver. Officers stopped the suspect vehicle and investigated. The suspect was arrested for Deadly Conduct and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

June 25 – An officer observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on I-35W and conducted a traffic stop. Upon contact with the driver, the officer smelled burnt marijuana. The driver was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and a Felony warrant for theft.

June 27 – An officer responded to the 1700 blk of Kaiser Cove regarding a Theft under $100. The complainant stated someone took the tow hitch of his truck without consent.

July 6 – An officer responded to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding a theft of a catalytic converter while the vehicle was parked overnight.

July 19 – An officer responded to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle (UNLOCKED). The complainant advised a debit card was stolen from the vehicle sometime overnight. The report was forward to Criminal Investigations.