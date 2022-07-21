Denton County reports two new monkeypox cases

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has identified the second and third presumptive positive cases of monkeypox virus infection in Denton County.

A presumptive positive result is when a patient has tested positive by a local public health laboratory, but results are still pending confirmation at a CDC lab.

DCPH is investigating these cases and working to identify individuals who may have had direct contact with the patients. No further personal information was released to protect patient confidentiality.

Monkeypox transmission occurs through close physical contact with someone who has monkeypox, including contact with objects contaminated with the virus from contact with an infected person. Monkeypox is primarily spread through contact with infectious sores, scabs, or bodily fluids. The virus can spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact.

“Monkeypox cases are increasing in Texas, and we’re asking the community to be aware of symptoms,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of Public Health. “As before, the risk to the general public is low. However, limiting exposure to individuals who are sick, previously exposed and have a symptomatic rash is important. We continue to encourage healthcare providers to assess for potential infection.”

There is currently limited monkeypox vaccine supply available, officials said. Vaccination may be offered after a possible exposure.

Monkeypox often begins with fever, intense headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes. The time from infection to developing symptoms is usually 7–14 days; however, individuals may develop symptoms 5–21 days after exposure.

Anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox should avoid gatherings or being intimate with anyone until they consult their healthcare provider.

Visit dentoncounty.gov/monkeypox for more information about monkeypox symptoms and prevention.