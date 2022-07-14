Thursday, July 14, 2022
Lewisville ISD hosting job fair

By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of the Flower Mound Public Library

Lewisville ISD is hiring for several positions within the district — in and out of the classrooms — and the district will hold a job fair next week to recruit new employees.

The job fair is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Monday, July 18 at the LISD Bolin Professional Learning Center, 1597 Edmonds Lane in Lewisville. The district will be making offers on the spot for the following positions:

  • Fully Certified Teachers
  • Alternatively Certified Teachers (With a Statement of Eligibility – SOE)
  • Instructional Aides
  • Cafeteria Workers
  • Substitute Teachers

LISD also holds weekly virtual job fairs on Tuesday evenings. Click here for more information.

