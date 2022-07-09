First case of monkeypox confirmed in Denton County

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has identified the first presumptive positive case of monkeypox virus infection in Denton County. The test result is considered presumptive positive until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirms.

The patient is symptomatic and a reported known contact with a confirmed case, according to DCPH. No further information was released to protect patient confidentiality. DCPH is investigating this case and working to identify individuals who may have had direct contact with the patient.

Any person can contract monkeypox, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation, DCPH officials said. Monkeypox transmission occurs through close physical contact with someone who has monkeypox, including contact with objects contaminated with the virus from contact with an infected person. Monkeypox is primarily spread through contact with infectious sores, scabs, or bodily fluids. The virus can spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact.

“While there is minimal known risk to the general public at this time, we are working with our partners at the local, state, and federal level to respond to the recent outbreak of monkeypox in the US,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of Public Health. “It is important that healthcare providers recognize potential infection and contact DCPH immediately for lab testing assistance.”

Monkeypox often begins with fever, intense headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes. The time from infection to developing symptoms is usually 7–14 days; however, individuals may develop symptoms 5 – 21 days after exposure. Anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox should avoid gatherings or being intimate with anyone until they consult with their healthcare provider.

Visit dentoncounty.gov/monkeypox for more information about monkeypox symptoms and prevention.