Parker: Celebrating America and the Gift of Freedom

Across America, people will gather on the Fourth of July to celebrate the birth of our great Nation. Since the first July 4th celebration in 1777, one year after the original 13 colonies proclaimed their independence and bravely formed a new land free from a tyrannical king, Americans have celebrated this day to reflect upon our freedom.

Still today, 246 years after our country’s Founding Fathers ratified the United States Declaration of Independence, America remains a beacon of hope around the world and a land in which “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Many of us cherish this summer holiday as an opportunity to spend time with friends and family, but let us not lose sight of the significance of Independence Day and the extraordinary blessing of living in America. We are a land of great promise and a Nation of boundless opportunity. Throughout our history, Americans have defied the odds, ignited hope, and built prosperity that has emboldened generations of citizens to achieve their greatest dreams. Even during the most difficult challenges, Americans have shown the world we have the resolve to fulfill our God-given purpose to build a brighter tomorrow for all.

One of our Founding Fathers, Thomas Paine, said, “We have it within our power to begin the world over again.” Within every brave step, our Founders shaped this land from the formation of political liberty to federalism that has since guided our country beautifully for over 235 years. Countless Americans have fought and died in the name of freedom, and it is up to us to make certain we preserve for the next generation the same opportunities that America’s independence has gifted her people.

American ideals remain powerful because they represent the universal freedom of all mankind. President Ronald Reagan so eloquently expressed, “whatever sad episodes exist in our past, any objective observer must hold a positive view of American history, a history that has been the story of hopes fulfilled and dreams made into reality. Especially in this century, America has kept alight the torch of freedom, but not just for ourselves but for millions of others around the world.”

If we are to keep the torch beaming brightly, we must continue cultivating the protection of our liberties. Our greatest potential as a Nation can only be achieved when we restore our faith in the abilities of one another, not the heavy hand of government.

The diversity of the American people remains our greatest strength, and it has helped fuel the existence of our democracy and ability to prosper across the states. It is my prayer that as Americans, we never sacrifice what it means to be free and we will always work together to protect this gift of democracy, so that every person knows their greatest potential.

On this July 4th, I hope you will join me in strengthening our great love of America and let this wonderful celebration be an opportunity for optimism within the walls of our own homes, the streets of our neighborhoods, and throughout our communities. When we are united, we can build stronger families, safer communities, a better Texas, and an even brighter America – as one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

Like many of you, I am looking forward to joining local parades, listening to patriotic music, and watching the magnificent firework shows. There are plenty of activities taking place such as Roanoke’s All-American Fireworks and Festival on July 3 and Flower Mound’s Independence Fest on July 4, The Town of Double Oak’s morning July 4 parade, and Trophy Club’s Patriots 5K, parade, and evening fireworks festival. Regardless of where you are on this historic day, I hope you will join my family and me in reflecting on the ultimate sacrifices of our many great American patriots through the years!

