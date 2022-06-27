Parade, fireworks, bands and more on tap July 4 in Flower Mound

Celebrate America’s freedom with a few thousand of your neighbors at the Town of Flower Mound’s annual Independence Fest at Bakersfield Park on Monday, July 4th.

This year’s headline act features the Randy Rodgers Band. The Texas country band is known for hits like “Kiss Me in the Dark” and “In My Arms Instead.”

The day kicks off with a Children’s Parade at 10 a.m. at Leonard and Helen Johns Park, 1800 Timber Creek, where decorated bikes, trikes, wagons, and strollers will march a short route and there will be free hot dogs served by the Summit Club of Flower Mound, drinks, children’s activities, and live entertainment.

Lineup for the Children’s Parade begins at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of Eaton and Timber Creek Road with the parade starting promptly at 10 a.m. The parade is open to all who wish to take part (non-motorized vehicles only).

The action moves to Bakersfield Park, 1201 Duncan Lane, starting at 5 p.m. with live music, a vintage car show, a showcase of local businesses, food and drinks for the whole family, and a free Kid’s Zone, presented by CoServ, with bounce houses, face painting, and more.

Aside from the Randy Rodgers Band, performances on the main stage include local band TRIO LOCO, plus crowd favorite Le Freak.

There will be no onsite parking at the event. A free parking and shuttle service will be provided at various locations close to the park. The shuttle service begins at 4:45 p.m., and will continue until 9:15 p.m. It will then resume at the completion of the fireworks show. There is a park and walk lot nearby if you don’t mind putting in the steps.

The rainout date for the fireworks show only is July 5.

For more information about the event, including FAQs and a site map, visit the event website at www.flower-mound.com/festival.