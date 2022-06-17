Foodie Friday: 6 local sushi restaurants you should know about

1900 Long Prairie Rd #142, Flower Mound TX 75022

Edohana is one of our regular spots for sushi and we’ve become great friends with the owner over the years. We love their sashimi and their signature rolls, but they have plenty of other options as well. You can enjoy them for carryout or dine-in Monday-Saturday from 5:00-9:00pm.

3851 Long Prairie Rd #190, Flower Mound TX 75028

Tsunami Sushi has a lot of signature rolls customers constantly rave about like their namesake Tsunami Roll and their Long Prairie Roll. They also serve bento boxes, poke, udon, and ramen. Dine in with them or order online for carryout or delivery.

4130 Justin Rd #114, Flower Mound TX 75077

Located near Highland Village and Lantana, Sushi Yamazaki is another great option. Not only does it have a ton of amazing signature rolls (our favorite is the Justin Roll), but they also have an incredible bar where they serve tropical drinks, martinis, tequilas, sake and more.

1050 Flower Mound Rd #110, Flower Mound TX 75028

HERE Sushi first started out in Roanoke and then opened a second location here in Flower Mound. They’re most famous for their signature 50 States Rolls and also have an amazing bar where you can order drinks, sushi, and watch the game.

533 State Highway 121 Bypass, Lewisville TX 75067

Blue Ocean has been open just off Highway 121 in Lewisville since 2002. It’s one of our favorite spots for sushi and also has amazing backstory. Not only do the owners produce amazing sushi, but they also own and operate an orphanage overseas.

8356 Thompson Rd, Northlake TX 76247

We first fell in love with Sushi Dojo thanks to their food truck and then found out about their original brick and mortar location in Southlake. Now they’ve opened up another to-go location in Hilltop in Northlake where you can order for pickup or delivery!