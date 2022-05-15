Edmondson: Primary Runoff Election

Hello again!

Can you believe that we are in yet another election cycle?

Yes, we are, and it is occurring right now! It’s the runoff election for three statewide offices in the Republican Party, and several runoffs right here in Denton County offices. Any registered voter who DID NOT vote in the Democratic Primary on March 1 may vote in the Republican Primary runoff!

Let’s talk about the local races first. Because so many of my supporters have asked, I will be telling you who I have endorsed, but of course, you are absolutely free to support and vote for another candidate.

Commissioner Pct. 2 (Carrollton and other east county areas) will select a commissioner who will join the other Republicans on our Denton County Commissioners’ Court. I have endorsed former Carrollton Mayor and long-time community servant KEVIN FAULKNER with whom it will be a pleasure to work. He is a strong vote-getter and there is a Democrat opponent in November.

Additionally, our Flower Mound area Republican voters will be choosing our nominee for Texas House District 63 , which is currently held by Rep. Tan Parker. Since Rep. Parker is our nominee for Texas Senate District 12 (due to Sen. Jane Nelson not seeking re-election), several candidates filed for HD 63 and with no one garnering a majority of votes, a runoff between the top two candidates is required by state law. I have endorsed BEN BUMGARNER because I believe he is a true conservative who has never betrayed Republican pro-life principles and who has been honest with the voters in serving as a Flower Mound Town Council member.

Early voting is underway beginning Monday, May 16, and runs through Friday, May 29 with Election Day itself being on Tuesday, May 24. To find both Election Day and Early Voting locations and open times, use this link: www.votedenton.gov/upcoming-election-information Remember that during Early Voting, you may vote at any polling site in the county. But on Election Day, you must vote in the site assigned to your voter precinct.

Speaking of voter precincts, due to our explosive population growth, about 50 new voter precincts have been created here in Denton County as state law says that no voter precinct can have more than 5000 active voters. These changes also meant that virtually all voter precincts have been re-numbered. By now, you should have received your new voter registration card, and it will list your four-digit precinct number. Also, you can find your new precinct number and voting site at the same www.votedenton.gov/upcoming-election-information. There are 42 contested precinct chair races within our county on May 24. If the precinct chair position for your voter precinct is contested, then those candidates will be listed on your ballot. If only one person has filed for Republican precinct chair, then that person will be declared elected and not be listed on any ballot.

SO, WHAT IS A PRECINCT CHAIR AND WHAT DOES HE OR SHE DO?

Both Republicans and Democrats are entitled to elected a precinct chair from each of the county’s 238 voter precincts. This election normally takes place on Primary Election day, but this year, it is taking place in the Tuesday, May 24 Primary runoff election.

These duly elected precinct chairs, who must be registered voters living in that precinct, comprise the Parties’ Executive Committees and they are charged with various responsibilities by their Committee bylaws; but in general, precinct chairs’ main goal is to help elect their Party’s slate of candidates in the November General election. They also may be involved in helping candidates in various Primary elections. The Republican Party asks its precinct chairs to be the political expert within their precincts, registering new voters, mobilizing and letting voters know when and where to vote, and even favoring certain Primary candidates that they may prefer. The GOP Executive Committee meets monthly except for a couple of exceptions, and approves the Party’s budget and other Party business as their bylaws require. They also assist in fundraising for the County Republican Party to fund it headquarters and other operations such as turning out Republican voters in various elections. Your precinct chair is truly a grassroots volunteer who will be YOUR voice in the Denton County Republican Party and help the Party win elections. These volunteers are the backbone of the Party.

It may be helpful for you to print off a sample ballot for your precinct before going to vote. If you have a precinct chair race on your ballot and do not have information on the candidates, feel free to contact me: [email protected] with your voter precinct number, and I will be happy to share the information I have with you. Please put “Pct. Chair info” in the subject line.

Now for our three state-wide Republican runoff races. I am not endorsing in all of these races, but at the top of the ballot is the Attorney General election. Factoid: Did you realize that the Attorney General does NOT have to be an attorney to hold this elected position? Other interesting items about this race can be found in a recent Texas Monthly article; I have met several times and am endorsing GEORGE P. BUSH for this high-level leadership position. There has never been any marital scandal about him and, unlike the incumbent, he is not under indictment for crimes.