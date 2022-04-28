Highland Village splash pad will not open this year

The surfacing of the splash pad has reached its useful life and is deteriorating and pulling away from the concrete, causing a safety issue, according to a news release from the city of Highland Village. City staff tried to prolong the life of the splash pad through repairs and sealing and had secured for the replacement this fiscal year before the summer season. The surface is a petroleum-based product and the manufacturer has notified staff they are experiencing a backlog due to COVID-19, supply chain issues and the shutdowns from 2021’s Winter Storm Uri. The date for delivery of the product and installation is not known, but projections provided by the manufacturer are toward the end of the summer season. To ensure safety and to help residents plan accordingly, the city dedicded to close the splash pad for the 2022 summer season.

“I know this is a popular park and everyone loves the splash pad,” said Mayor Charlotte Wilcox. “If the surfacing product arrives in time, of course staff will work to install it and open the splash pad for the season. As much as we all wish we could open the splash pad, closing it for the season and communicating this to our community will help everyone better plan their summer outings and events.”

When the new surfacing is installed, fencing will be placed around the splash pad area in an effort to protect the new surface and keep it for splash pad use only, according to the city. Based on the projections of the manufacturer, every expectation is for the splash pad surfacing to be installed and the amenity ready for public use for the 2023 season.

Meanwhile in Flower Mound, the Heritage Springs Splash Pad at Heritage Park, 600 Spinks Road, will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., starting Sunday through Sept. 30, according to a spokesperson for the town of Flower Mound. Click here for more information.