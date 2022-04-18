Flower Mound Council to consider Canyon Falls warehouses Monday

Hundreds of southern Denton County residents are expected to attend Monday night’s Flower Mound Town Council meeting to express their opposition to a proposed large warehouse park next to Canyon Falls.

Crow Holdings’ site plan proposal for the Cross Timbers Business Park, a 10-building warehouse park in the northwest corner of FM 1171 and Hwy 377, has drawn a lot of opposition from area residents. The proposed buildings would total nearly 3.3 million square feet with one building as tall as 60 feet and others up to 45 feet, on land directly adjacent to the Canyon Falls subdivision and Argyle High School.

More than 1,500 people have joined a Facebook group called NoMo FloMo WAREHOUSES. Over the past six months or so, many of them have emailed and called Flower Mound Town Council members and spoken during public comment sections of recent P&Z and council meetings to express their opposition to the proposed development. Two weeks ago, the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees approved a resolution of opposition to the proposed development because of “increased 18-wheeler traffic, air and noise pollution, safety concerns on roads leading to school campuses, overcrowding conditions of the area, long-term health of families and students, and concerns regarding the negative impact on property value that may be consequences of the construction of this warehouse park.”

Last week, P&Z unanimously voted to recommend denial of the requests. Usually, when P&Z recommends denial of a project, it would then require a supermajority of Town Council members — four out of five — to approve the project. But that’s not the case with the Cross Timbers Business Park, according to Melissa Demmitt, Flower Mound’s communications director.

“The supermajority requirement occurs when you’re rezoning property from one permanent zoning to another permanent zoning,” Demmitt said.

The land at hand, however, has never been zoned, so it will only need a simple majority of council to approve it.

Hundreds of Canyon Falls and nearby residents are expected to address council during Monday’s meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m. at Flower Mound Town Hall. Parking is limited, so attendees are encouraged to carpool.

The meeting will be streamed live at flower-mound.com/FMTV.

After hearing presentations from town staff and the applicant and comments from the public, the Town Council may vote to table, approve or deny the applicant’s requests.