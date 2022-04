Flower Mound Town Council candidates participated in a televised forum on Thursday night at Flower Mound Town Hall hosted by The Cross Timbers Gazette and moderated by Bob Weir.

There are contested races in Places 1 and 3 on town council. In Place 1, Carol Kyer is challenging incumbent Adam Schiestel. Robbie Cox and Brian Taylor are vying for the Place 3 seat.

Early voting begins Monday, April 25 for the May 7 election.