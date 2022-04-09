With the arrival of springtime, we’re likely to open the windows and doors and let the fresh air in on breezy days in hopes of eliminating what we perceive to be the “stale” air in our homes.

What else are we inviting to “hang out”?

We’re probably all in agreement that the biggest culprit that triggers spring allergies is pollen. Grasses, trees and weeds and not just the plants in your neighborhood.

Pollen can travel for miles. That’s why the pollen counts tend to be particularly high on breezy days. Even if you don’t open the windows, it still manages to find a way into our homes on our clothing, in our hair and on our pets.

Combining pollen with humidity, those “dust bunnies,” dust mites and other contaminants in your indoor air reduces the quality of the air in your home and may have created the perfect cocktail for sneezing, runny noses, and waking up with a stuffy nose.

Poor indoor air quality really does affect your sleep. Making sure your room is properly ventilated with the right humidity can help you get a better night’s sleep. Too much humidity and you’re creating the perfect environment for dust mites to thrive and breed while you sleep.

Maybe making your bed first thing in the morning might not be such a good idea. Throwing back the blanket and sheets and leaving your bed unmade can remove moisture from the sheets helping reduce the presence of dust mites. If nothing else, it’s a great excuse to skip it.

If you’re experiencing the “Ah-Choo” in your home, let us provide you with a free in-home visit and share some simple ways to a healthier lifestyle by cleaning up the air in your entire home.

Contact us at forcehomeservices.com. It would be our pleasure to serve you.