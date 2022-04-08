Denton County reports 10 COVID-19 deaths, 1,300 fewer cases this week

This week, Denton County Public Health switched from providing county COVID-19 updates each weekday to providing a weekly update late Friday afternoon as cases continue to drop.

On Friday, the update included 10 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed this week, 252 new cases and 1,534 recoveries. The countywide COVID-19 death toll is now at 840.

DCPH only rules a resident’s death as a COVID-19 death if it is determined that the person died as a direct result of COVID-19. Actual dates of death can be released several days to several months after the date of death, due to various reporting agencies and medical records review. COVID-19 deaths are a “lagging indicator,” because it usually takes a couple weeks to a couple months for DCPH to confirm a resident’s death as being the result of COVID-19. The deaths reported in the past few weeks reflect patients who had the Omicron variant during the huge spike in cases this winter.

Denton County remains at a low COVID-19 community level, based on new COVID-19 hospital admissions, existing inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and new COVID-19 case rates in Denton County, with data available at dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.

Possibly for the first time since March 2020, there was not a COVID-19 presentation by DCPH during this week’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH reminds community members to:

Get vaccinated and boosted when eligible

Test five days after exposure or if you have symptoms of COVID-19

Isolate, quarantine, and wear a mask when recommended

Additional COVID-19 information is available at the following websites: