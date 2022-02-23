Local schools, government facilities close

Local schools and town and county facilities are closing early Wednesday and/or will be closed Thursday due to slick roads that are expected to become icier overnight.

Some roads, especially bridges and overpasses, are experiencing spotty icy conditions Wednesday, and the forecast calls for more sleet and freezing rain Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The National Weather Service forecasts the worst travel conditions will be from around 6 p.m. Wednesday to noon Thursday, and then the roads may refreeze Thursday night through Friday morning.

Argyle Town Hall is closing at 3 p.m. Wednesday and will remain closed Thursday.

Argyle ISD announced that schools will release on regular schedules Wednesday, but all after-school activities have been canceled for Wednesday and all schools, offices and after-school activities for Thursday are canceled.

Denton County is closing all facilities at 2 p.m. Wednesday and will remain closed all day Thursday.

Denton ISD canceled after-school activities Wednesday and school on Thursday.

Lewisville ISD canceled class Thursday.

Liberty Christian School released early Wednesday and will be closed Thursday.

Northwest ISD canceled or rescheduled all after-school activities Wednesday.

