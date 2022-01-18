Denton County approves $1.63M for local social service agencies

The Denton County Commissioners Court recently approved more than $1.6 million in funding for eight social service agencies in the county to assist residents in need.

The county used funds the county receives through a tobacco master settlement, and a committee selected the recipients of the settlement funds, according to a news release from the county. Most of it is going to support mental health services in Denton County.

The funding was approved for the following organizations:

Children’s Advocacy Center: $71,000

CASA of Denton County: $58,000

Christian Community Action: $4,404

Denton County Friends of the Family: $25,000

Health Services of North Texas: $29,000

Denton County MHMR Center: $1.31 million

PediPlace: $41,000

Services Provided for Aging Needs: $94,828