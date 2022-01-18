Denton County approves $1.63M for local social service agencies

The Denton County Commissioners Court recently approved more than $1.6 million in funding for eight social service agencies in the county to assist residents in need.
The county used funds the county receives through a tobacco master settlement, and a committee selected the recipients of the settlement funds, according to a news release from the county. Most of it is going to support mental health services in Denton County.
The funding was approved for the following organizations:
- Children’s Advocacy Center: $71,000
- CASA of Denton County: $58,000
- Christian Community Action: $4,404
- Denton County Friends of the Family: $25,000
- Health Services of North Texas: $29,000
- Denton County MHMR Center: $1.31 million
- PediPlace: $41,000
- Services Provided for Aging Needs: $94,828
“These grants were expanded this year as we know the needs across Denton County have grown as our population tops 933,000 with an estimated 82 individuals moving into our area daily,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “By providing funds to these non-profit organizations, Denton County can help ensure people receive assistance such as mental health services, food, case management, advocate training for children’s needs and transportation for the elderly, disabled and veterans among other needs,” he said.