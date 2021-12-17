Three students arrested for threats against Lewisville ISD schools

The Lewisville Police Department on Friday arrested three students for terroristic threats made against Lewisville ISD school campuses last week.

One juvenile is charged with four counts of misdemeanor terroristic threat. Two juveniles are each charged with one count of felony terroristic threat.

All three suspects are LISD students and Lewisville residents. Since the suspects are juveniles, their identities were not released by Lewisville police.

None of the threats were deemed credible and no students or school staff were in any danger, police said.

The one juvenile facing the four misdemeanor charges created and spread the original terroristic threats using the Snapchat app.

The two juveniles facing the felony charge knew the threats were false but continued to spread them using the Snapchat app. They face a prison sentence of 2-10 years, and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

The school district will look at further punishment options to decide if the students will be removed from their schools and sent to Lewisville Center for Student Success or the Juvenile Justice Alternative Placement Center in Denton.

The arrests have no connection to the nationwide social media challenge about threatening school violence being spread this week, according to police.