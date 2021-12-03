Flower Mound Police Blotter

On Sept. 12, a resident in the 3000 block of Breckenridge Drive reported that someone entered his home and stole $117,000 worth of electronics. There were no signs of forced entry, and there are no suspects or leads.

On Oct. 8, officers responded to a reported assault in the 6400 block of Lakeside Drive, where a man told police that during an argument, his wife poured beer on him and hit him in the head several times with grill tongs while holding a kitchen knife in her other hand. Police arrested the woman for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon–family violence.

On Oct. 14, police arrested a suspect from a May 2 shooting in which a Flower Mound resident was shot in the back and elbow while walking into his home in the 200 block of Harbor Hills Drive. Just before the shooting, the victim had come home from working at a convenience store in Dallas, and investigators found that the suspect had followed him home, intending to rob him off the contents of his backpack. Police arrested Devin Homer, 24, on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The victim has fully recovered.

On Oct. 14, a man at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital reported that someone stole his $40,000 pickup from the parking lot. There are no suspects or leads.

On Oct. 15 at 4:24 a.m., officers responded to a reported burglary in the 8100 block of Firestone Drive. The victim reported that an unknown male suspect entered his unlocked SUV that was parked in the driveway. The victim confronted the suspect, who took off running. The victim said he fired three warning shots in the air with his firearm to get the suspect to stop, but he didn’t. The suspect managed to steal several credit cards from a purse in the SUV, and the credit cards were used at a Walmart in Grapevine. The suspect has not been identified.