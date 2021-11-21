News from Double Oak Town Hall — November 2021

Greetings from Town Hall,

Mayor Emeritus Dick Cook Passes Away

Double Oak was saddened to learn of the passing of one of our long-time leaders and greatest supporters. Mayor Emeritus Dick Cook passed away on October 2 on his 91stbirthday. Mr. Cook served 21 years of active duty and 10 years in the Navy reserves. He served the Town of Double Oak on Planning and Zoning, Water Board, Town Treasurer, and served 12 years as Mayor. In addition, he served three terms on the Denton County Veterans Board, and was very active with MOAA, Military Officers Association of America. Mayor Cook loved Double Oak, and he will be missed greatly.

Veterans Day November 11

Originally known as “Armistice Day” to commemorate the cessation of hostilities in WWI which went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918, Veterans Day is observed on November 11 to celebrate and honor America’s veterans of all wars for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve for the common good. Please take a moment to remember these great Americans, and God Bless them all.

Double Oaks Drive Paving Project



Bids were received for the milling and overlay of Double Oaks Drive on September 27. Town Council awarded the bid to TexasBit Construction. Contracts and bonds are being prepared and construction is expected to begin later this month.

Waketon Road Improvement Project



Construction continues on the Flower Mound portion of Waketon Road. Waketon Road remains one lane eastbound only, from Chinn Chapel Road easterly to Parksdale Drive. On the Double Oak portion west of Chinn Chapel Road, utility crews have begun relocating utilities and removing trees to make room for the new concrete pavement.

Town Council Citizen Appointments



The Town of Double Oak is currently accepting applications to fill several Board and Committee positions, including Board of Adjustment and Planning and Zoning Alternates, as well as Council Liaisons on the Investment Committee, Master Plan Committee, Ordinance Review Committee, Information Technology Committee, and Roads and Drainage Committee. If interested, please visit the town’s website, and fill out an application for consideration.

Auction Benefits Fire Department

The Double Oak Women’s Club is holding their annual auction benefitting the Double Oak Fire Department at Double Oak Town Hall on November 16 at 7 p.m. If you would like more information, or to donate any items, goods or services, gift cards, etc., please contact Community Services Board Member, Jane Geelan Sayres at [email protected]

Stay Informed



If you would like to receive informational emails, visit our website, doubleoak.texas.gov and subscribe to E-Alerts with your email address. This feature is a great way to “Get the Word Out” should there be an immediate need to inform residents and to share general information. Also check out Nextdoor Double Oak.

On behalf of Double Oak Town Council and our Staff,

Thank you to our Veterans and Happy Thanksgiving!!