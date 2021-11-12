Foodie Friday: Sfereco River Walk

Well, fellow Flower Mounders… we’ve been waiting a long time for this moment and we are so happy to report that the first restaurant located in the River Walk at Central Park here in Flower Mound is officially open! And we couldn’t think of a more perfect restaurant than Sfereco to be the inaugural restaurant in this long-awaited development.

Sfereco was created by Refined Hospitality Concepts, who own The Statler hotel in Dallas. In fact, the first Sfereco location is inside of The Statler. You probably heard about their second location opening in Old Town Lewisville a few weeks ago. And now we’re honored to have their third location right here in Flower Mound.

When you visit Sfereco, think “Spaghetti Western.” It’s classic Italian food with a little bit of a Texas twist. And that unique concept is all thanks to RHC’s owner, Robert Hall and their Corporate Executive Chef, Jason Tilmann. Jason has been cooking his whole life, spending time in the kitchen learning from his Italian mother and German father. And we love that you can find that background in the food he creates for his restaurants.

So, what does a “Spaghetti Western” menu look like?

When it comes to their appetizers they have options like Caprese Skewers, Whipped Ricotta, and a variety of meatballs with everything from classic meatballs smothered in traditional marinara to Impossible Veganballs made with Impossible Meat and vegan cheese. We also definitely recommend ordering their Eggplant Parmesan, which are fried and cooked in individual cast iron skillets then topped with fresh parmesan, marinara, and basil.

Classic Beef Meatballs

Eggplant Parmesan

Sfereco also has some fantastic soups and salads including a traditional Minestrone Soup and their signature Chop Chop Salad made with cured meats, artisan cheese, olives, tomatoes, chickpeas, pepperoncini, artichokes, and their house vinaigrette.

Chop Chop Salad

And what’s an Italian restaurant, Western or otherwise, without some amazing pizzas on the menu? At a media dinner we attended at Sfereco’s Lewisville location, we got to sample a whole array of their pizzas. And when filming at the Flower Mound location, we had their 6 Shooter, which is their take on a Supreme made with pepperoni, Italian sausage, soppressata, capicola, mushrooms, bell pepper, and red onion. You really can’t go wrong no matter which pizza you choose, so we suggest just working your way through the pizza section of the menu, or you can create your own.

6 Shooter Pizza

When it comes to their entrees, Sfereco has so many incredible dishes you need to try. They have traditional Italian plates like Spaghetti & Meatballs and their Traditional Beef Lasagna. Their Shrimp Scampi was one of our favorite items we tried. It has a perfectly light and creamy white wine sauce that complements the shrimp and capers so well.

Shrimp Scampi

And then… the mother of all entrees – their Uncle Paul’s Chicken Fried Steak which is an Italian chicken-fried ribeye topped with meatballs (yes, really), broccolini, and a mozzarella salad. Obviously, you need to see it to believe it. And you’ve got to try it.

Uncle Paul’s CFS

Sfereco also has a full bar where they have some great signature cocktails, wines, beers, and frozen drinks. Visit them for Happy Hour Monday-Friday from 11:00am-7:00pm to enjoy some of their Happy Hour beers, frozens, and House chardonnay and cabernet by the glass.

As you can tell, Sfereco came to play. And like we mentioned, we couldn’t imagine a better first restaurant to open its doors in the River Walk. So, make your reservation to visit Sfereco as soon as possible! (They are asking for reservations, especially when they’re first open.) Enjoy the ambiance of looking out over the water, combined with Sfereco’s incredible food. Sounds like a recipe for success to us!

*Sfereco at the River Walk at Central Park is located at 4120 River Walk Dr, Flower Mound, TX 75028. You can park in the parking garage behind the restaurants and walk straight across to Sfereco!