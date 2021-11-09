DATCU names new president

DATCU, a leading Texas full-service credit union, announced Tuesday that it has named a new president after that title was recently split from Chief Executive Officer by the Board of Directors.

Melanie Vest has been promoted from Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer to the new role as President. Glen McKenzie will remain the credit union’s CEO.

“Melanie has been a superior leader and an instrumental part of our success and growth throughout her career here at DATCU,” McKenzie said. “The fact that she has grown from a UNT student working as a part-time teller to now becoming the President is really remarkable. This speaks to her tenacity and dedication. Having spent her entire career at DATCU, I have no doubt that she will continue to accomplish great things for the credit union. It’s a privilege to continue working with Melanie and the entire DATCU family.”

Melanie Vest joined DATCU in April 2002 as a part-time teller while a student at the University of North Texas. In almost 20 years, she has excelled in multiple positions of leadership and has overseen multiple conversions, realized significant reductions in operating expenses, and has been focused on maintaining exemplary service to credit union members, according to a DATCU news release. In 2012, as a young executive, she was recognized by Credit Union Times as a 2012 Woman to Watch.

“Ms. Vest is a tremendous asset,” said DATCU Board Chairwoman Valerie Foster. “We are delighted that this unanimous decision by our Board of Directors makes her the first female president in the history of our credit union. Glen McKenzie’s mentorship, guidance, and encouragement of Melanie has helped her achieve this next level. We are confident that Melanie’s leadership, vast knowledge of the financial services industry, and her commitment to our DATCU members and staff will lead to a continued legacy of success at the credit union.”