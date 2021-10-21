Highland Village event raises over $30k for Fallen Officer Fund

The 2021 TXFallenPD Tribute Event held over the weekend at the Shops at Highland Village raised more than $30,000 for families of police officers killed in the line of duty.

The annual event — put on by the Shops, the city of Highland Village and the Highland Village Police Department — featured bike rides, a 5K, live entertainment and more on Saturday. The event is the largest fundraiser for the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation’s Fallen Officer Fund, a nonprofit that provides financial support to families of Texas officers who have died in the line of duty.

This year’s event was held in support of the TPCA Fallen Officer Fund in honor of HVPD Sgt. Dennis Oliver, who began his career with HVPD in 2003 and died in October 2020 from COVID-19 complications.