News from Double Oak Town Hall — October 2021

Greetings from Town Hall,

Town Council Approves Budget and Reduces Property Tax Rate

The Double Oak Town Council adopted a slightly lower tax rate of $0.22000. This tax rate will adequately fund our public safety departments, town administration, public works, municipal court, software and IT upgrades, and provide for other town needs and responsibilities. I applaud our councilmembers for their stewardship, diligence, and fiscal responsibility.

Residents can find a copy of the approved fiscal year budget and tax rate on the Town’s website. Thank you to our residents for your assistance and input during the budget process. And I especially want to thank our town administration staff, police chief, and town treasurer/Mayor Pro-Tem Billie Garrett for their commitment and dedication through the budget process, and of course the rest of the Town Council, Deputy Mayor Pro-Tem Anita Nelson, and councilmembers Scott Whisenhunt, Joe Dent, and Casey Garrison-Parsons for their many hours of diligent work on the budget, and for keeping the town’s tax rate one of the lowest in Denton County.

Double Oak Women’s Club

I had the honor and pleasure of speaking to the Double Oak Women’s Club recently. It was their first in-person meeting in over a year and they asked a lot of great questions about our town. The club supports our town in many ways, including hosting the annual Easter Egg hunt, fundraising for our Volunteer Fire Department, helping with the 4th of July parade tradition, and supporting our Police Department during National Police Week. They have social activities such as bunco, lunch bunch, book club and many more. If you are interested in joining this civic-minded group that supports our town in many ways, please contact President Janice Emanuel ([email protected]) or Membership Chair Patti Fisher ([email protected]). You may also visit their website: www.doubleoakwomensclub.com.

Double Oaks Drive Paving Project

Bids were received for the milling and overlay of Double Oaks Drive on Sept. 27. Town Council will review the bids at the Oct. 4 regular meeting and determine the lowest qualified bidder. Construction could begin as soon as mid-October. The town will provide further details after the contract is awarded.

Waketon Road Improvement Project

Construction has begun on the Flower Mound portion of Waketon Road. Waketon currently remains one lane eastbound only, from Chinn Chapel Road easterly to Parksdale Drive. On the Double Oak portion west of Chinn Chapel Road, crews have begun relocating utilities and removing trees to make room for the new concrete pavement.

Crack sealing of various streets will begin this month, including Kings Road, Thornhill Circle, and North and South Forest Lane. Please remain diligent and cautious while driving these roads during construction for the next several months as traffic patterns will continue to be affected.

Sign Up for Town Information

E-alerts for department specific news, town news including posted agendas, and urgent alerts are available by signing up on the Town’s website, www.doubleoak.texas.gov/subscribe. Please feel free to contact Town Hall at 972-539-9464 if you have questions or need assistance in signing up.

As a reminder, the Town Hall will be closed, Monday, October 11, for Columbus Day.

Happy Halloween from the Town of Double Oak!