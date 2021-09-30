It’s never too early …

By Celeste Waldroop, Garage Force DFW North West

While folks in North Texas may not have to deal with the harsh winters our neighbors to the north experience, temperatures can change quickly, often without much warning.

I remember in the weeks leading up to my wedding day, the central region of the United States was hit with a crippling Artic storm that arrived within a matter of hours, lasted for weeks and stretched as far south as Corpus Christi.

And of course, most of us won’t soon forget the freeze this last February dealt us.

Most of us don’t realize that our garage is one of the most vulnerable parts of our home. In North Texas, generally, it isn’t cost-effective to insulate or heat our garages; so many of us don’t. However, a little bit of prep work this fall will go a long way to ensure you don’t find yourself dealing with a mess in your garage.

Relocate a few things:

Many chemicals, such as pool chemicals, household cleaners, and car polishes & protectants are vulnerable to temperature fluctuations and are best stored following the manufacturer’s recommended storage instructions.

Bottled or canned beverages that we stock up on when they are on sale could crack or explode when the temps drop. Items we use every day, such as body wash, hair spray, shampoo, toothpaste, and shaving cream are also vulnerable in cold weather.

Some of these products may simply go bad, while others are at risk of explosion. Take any of these products inside to avoid an explosion and a mess.

Weatherize:

Check your garage door cables and rollers for wear and tear. Lubricate all moving parts. Inspect and replace any old weatherstripping. Inspect doors and windows to ensure you have a tight seal. Recaulk if needed. Make sure smaller openings are sealed up too. Electrical outlets allow cold air to leak into your garage, so use fire-blocking caulk to seal these small openings.

Get a better grip:

A no-slip garage floor provides extra traction and a better grip for your vehicle and your feet when rain, slush and ice make surfaces hazardous.

Taking a little time this fall may mean the difference between sipping hot chocolate in front of the fireplace or cleaning up a mess.

