Advanced Pain Institute of Texas: Your pain management experts

There are many pain management practices throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area, all touting head-to-toe remedies to help you. But if you want to go where everybody knows your name, and results are second to none, look no further than Advanced Pain Institute of Texas in Lewisville.

Since opening in 2017 under Dr. Anderson and Dr. John Broadnax, APIT has set the standard for world-class, minimally-invasive, multi-disciplinary pain management.

And they can see you right now.

“Besides our people, that’s what sets us apart — availability,” Dr. Anderson said. “It’s all about getting people the help they need so they can get back to living their best life.”

Dr. Broadnax agreed.

“Our patients are our number one priority,” he said. “We want each patient to feel hopeful and restored once they finish an appointment with us, no matter what they are going through.”

Dr. Anderson is a double board-certified interventional pain management physician. He completed his Pain Fellowship at Texas Tech and has been awarded several patient choice awards for his ability to tackle literally any pain issue. This includes everything from abdominal pain to carpal tunnel syndrome, joint pain, spine pain, and more. He incorporates minimally-invasive techniques, such as radio frequency ablation, a simple procedure that targets the source of pain in the lower back and neck.

Dr. Broadnax is also a double board-certified Interventional Pain physician. He graduated from medical school at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and completed both his Anesthesiology Residency and his Pain Fellowship at the Harvard Medical School at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. He is board certified in both Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine. Dr. Broadnax also has extensive experience with advanced minimally invasive pain and spine therapies including spinal cord and peripheral nerve stimulation, radiofrequency interventions, ultrasound-guided procedures, and percutaneous and endoscopic intradiscal therapies.

Combined, they have a simple treatment philosophy: care for patients as you would care for your own family members.

Advanced Pain Institute of Texas patients who previously suffered from constant back and neck pain can get back to living their lives.

“The point is to get off of pills and back to the golf course, exercising, and their normal life. That’s why we do this,” Dr. Anderson said. “I always promise patients that I can’t guarantee we’ll eliminate all of their pain, but I guarantee them we will never stop trying. We can give them their life back. That’s what’s most fulfilling about this field of medicine.”