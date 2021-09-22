Flower Mound Police Blotter

On July 20, a resident reported that a man came into his backyard in the 4600 block of Remington Park Drive, removed his clothing and swam in his pool. He was later seen on surveillance video inappropriately touching himself in the backyard, and the victim found his patio swing was also damaged. Charges are pending.

On Aug. 2, a resident in the 2800 block of Laurel Hill Drive reported that someone went into her unlocked vehicle and stole her garage door opener and $40 in cash, then used the opener to access the garage and take $400 worth of items.

On Aug. 4, someone at the Sephora store on FM 2499 reported that four people were stuffing perfumes and colognes from the shelves into tote bags. When officers arrived, the four subjects were leaving the store, and the officers tried to detain them. The male suspect stopped, but the three females ran and were eventually caught. The value of the items they took totaled more than $14,000.

On Aug. 6, a resident in the 2500 block of Candlebrook Drive reported that someone entered the home when it was unoccupied and caused more than $50,000 worth of damage.