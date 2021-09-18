Pastor’s Place: The gift of salvation

I spoke with a friend in Argyle. He has a relative that is facing a terminal diagnosis. He mentioned that this person seems concerned about eternity.

Do you ever question your salvation?

One out of one of us will pass from this life one day. What if I told you, this was still good news!

1) Christ paid for your salvation in full!

Romans 6:23 tells us “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

He could have said “but the WAGE of God is eternal life…” but He didn’t. He said salvation is a GIFT! Everything in life suggests that we “earn” what we get. This is not true with salvation. Romans 3:23 tells us “…for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.”

2) You must believe that salvation is a gift, so you won’t take any credit for your own salvation.

If you could save yourself by your own effort, there would be no need for Christ’s sacrifice. We could just do “more good stuff.” Ephesians 2:8,9 tells us “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith, and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God, not by works, so that no one can boast.”

We can’t repent of our sin while taking credit for our own salvation. It is silly to say to God, “we saved me didn’t we…” We confess and believe that God raised Jesus from the dead, and we are saved.

Do you want to be ready? Admit now that you’re a sinner, confess that sin to God and believe that God raised Jesus from the dead and you will be ready for anything that comes your way!

