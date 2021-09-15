Crumbl Cookies opening in Flower Mound

Crumbl Cookies is opening its new Flower Mound location this week.

The Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday for the new Crumbl Cookies shop, 2550 Cross Timbers Road, near the FM 2499/1171 intersection. The locally-owned shop will open for business on Thursday morning, and it’s having its grand opening event Friday and Saturday.

The nationwide chain has nearly 200 locations all across the country and serve a variety of flavors of cookies and ice cream, available for delivery or pickup. The shop will always have sugar and milk chocolate chip flavors available, and four additional flavors that rotate each week. This week, the four flavors are pumpkin, sherbet, blueberry cheesecake and chocolate peanut butter chip. Every Sunday night, the next week’s flavors will be announced on the chain’s website and app.

