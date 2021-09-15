Wednesday, September 15, 2021
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Crumbl Cookies opening in Flower Mound

By Mark Smith
0
109
Photo courtesy of the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce

Crumbl Cookies is opening its new Flower Mound location this week.

The Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday for the new Crumbl Cookies shop, 2550 Cross Timbers Road, near the FM 2499/1171 intersection. The locally-owned shop will open for business on Thursday morning, and it’s having its grand opening event Friday and Saturday.

The nationwide chain has nearly 200 locations all across the country and serve a variety of flavors of cookies and ice cream, available for delivery or pickup. The shop will always have sugar and milk chocolate chip flavors available, and four additional flavors that rotate each week. This week, the four flavors are pumpkin, sherbet, blueberry cheesecake and chocolate peanut butter chip. Every Sunday night, the next week’s flavors will be announced on the chain’s website and app.

Click here for more information.

Previous articleFlower Mound Council to consider lower property tax rate
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.